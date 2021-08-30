The Skinny: Season-opener vs Missouri State

Oklahoma State will open up their 2021 season by hosting Missouri State on Saturday. Here are the details you need to know:

Date/Time: Saturday, September 4, Boone Pickens Stadium. 6 P.M

TV: The season-opener will be broadcast on ESPN+ (subscription required) with Courtney Lyle, Brandon Weeden and Shane Sparks on the call. It will also be carried live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb providing analysis and Robert Allen reporting from the sideline.

Opener history: Saturday will be the fifth time in the past six seasons the Cowboys have opened the season at home. OSU's overall record in season openers is 75-40-6, while its overall record in home openers is 86-29-5 and its overall record in season openers at home is 52-5-5. Oklahoma State has won 25 consecutive home openers for the longest such streak in school history, and the Cowboys have won 45 of their past 51 home openers.



