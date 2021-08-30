The Skinny: Season-opener vs Missouri State
Oklahoma State will open up their 2021 season by hosting Missouri State on Saturday. Here are the details you need to know:
Date/Time: Saturday, September 4, Boone Pickens Stadium. 6 P.M
TV: The season-opener will be broadcast on ESPN+ (subscription required) with Courtney Lyle, Brandon Weeden and Shane Sparks on the call. It will also be carried live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb providing analysis and Robert Allen reporting from the sideline.
Opener history: Saturday will be the fifth time in the past six seasons the Cowboys have opened the season at home. OSU's overall record in season openers is 75-40-6, while its overall record in home openers is 86-29-5 and its overall record in season openers at home is 52-5-5. Oklahoma State has won 25 consecutive home openers for the longest such streak in school history, and the Cowboys have won 45 of their past 51 home openers.
Tickets: Tickets are available. Season tickets, three-game bundles and single-game tickets are available at okstate.com/tickets or by calling the OSU ticket office at 877-ALL-4-OSU. Fans interested in tickets can also text the OSU ticket office at 877-255-4678. Tickets for the Missouri State game are available from the OSU ticket office for as low as $25. The game's themes of "Together In Orange Again" & "Thank You Healthcare Workers" will be bolstered by a performance from the Jason Scott Band at the pregame black party. Fans are encouraged to wear a "Sea Of Orange" in preparation for launching a new pregame show as tradition at the game.
Series history: Saturday's game marks the ninth meeting between Oklahoma State and Missouri State, with the Cowboys going 8-0 in a series that dates back to 1993. All eight of the previous matchups have been played in Stillwater, with OSU winning the first meeting in 1993, 45-7, and winning the most recent in 2018, 58-17