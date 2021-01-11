OStateIllustrated - The Senior Tracker

In this upside down Covid world, our annual Redshirt Tracker became unnecessary as every player was essentially in a redshirt year in 2020. The remainder of the fallout from that NCAA ruling is that players who normally would have exhausted their ability can potentially have another senior season in 2021. Thus, the Senior Tracker. In addition to 2020's seniors, we will include juniors who have made the call one way or the other on the NFL draft, as well as those who potentially could declare.

STAYING

Josh Sills, OL - The grad transfer from West Virginia will take advantage of a second senior season and second year in Stillwater

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - One of OSU's defensive leaders, Rodriguez will return for a sixth season.

Tre Sterling, S - Sterling could potentially have declared for the draft as a redshirt junior. Immediately after the Cheez-It Bowl, Sterling announced he would be back at OSU next season.