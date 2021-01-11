OStateIllustrated - The Senior Tracker

The Senior Tracker
In this upside down Covid world, our annual Redshirt Tracker became unnecessary as every player was essentially in a redshirt year in 2020. The remainder of the fallout from that NCAA ruling is that players who normally would have exhausted their ability can potentially have another senior season in 2021. Thus, the Senior Tracker. In addition to 2020's seniors, we will include juniors who have made the call one way or the other on the NFL draft, as well as those who potentially could declare.
STAYING
Josh Sills, OL - The grad transfer from West Virginia will take advantage of a second senior season and second year in Stillwater
Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - One of OSU's defensive leaders, Rodriguez will return for a sixth season.
Tre Sterling, S - Sterling could potentially have declared for the draft as a redshirt junior. Immediately after the Cheez-It Bowl, Sterling announced he would be back at OSU next season.
See you soon Stillwater #gopokes pic.twitter.com/N9NHkdSyBx— josh sills (@josh_sills72) January 6, 2021
UNDECIDED/UNKNOWN
Amadou Fofana, DL - Redshirt senior. Fofana appeared in six games in 2020, recording four tackles.
Cameron Murray, DL - Redshirt senior. Murray might be the most important undecided at this point.
Logan Carter, CW - Redshirt senior. A one-time walk-on, Carter was on the field often in 2020. Recorded 8 catches for 84 yards and one TD.
Dayton Metcalf, CW - Redshirt senior. Another one-time walk-on, Metcalf played a fair bit in 2020.
Devin Harper, LB - Redshirt senior. Will he want another season to play with younger brother Thomas?
L.D. Brown, RB - Redshirt senior. Will his breakout senior season lead to another, where he is potentially OSU's lead back?
Tay Martin, WR - Senior. The Wazzu grad transfer really emerged late in the season and could potentially fill the Tylan Wallace void if he returns for another go.
Christian Holmes, CB - Redshirt Senior. The Mizzou grad transfer played a lot in 2020 and could do so again next season.
Kolby Harvel-Peel, S - Junior. KHP at one point looked like a possible early declaree to the NFL. Injuries have hampered him. The question is more likely whether he wants to keep playing football or not. He hasn't declared either way.
LEAVING
Tylan Wallace, WR - Senior, NFL
Chuba Hubbard, RB - Redshirt junior, NFL
Teven Jenkins, OL - Redshirt senior, NFL
Dillon Stoner, WR - Redshirt senior, NFL
Rodarius Williams, CB - Redshirt senior, NFL
Amen Ogbongemiga, LB - Redshirt senior, NFL
Landon Wolf, WR - Redshirt senior, transfer portal
Calvin Bundage, LB - Redshirt senior, NFL
Dee Anderson, WR - Redshirt senior, transfer portal
Ry Schneider, OL - NFL
Jelani Woods, CW - Redshirt junior, transfer portal