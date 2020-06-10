THE SITUATION

Oklahoma State's receiving corps just added not one, but a pair of reinforcements from two of the Lone Star State's top playmakers. Allen (Texas) High School wide receivers Bryson Green and Blaine Green committed to Oklahoma State on Friday. The twins -- both transplants from Minnesota -- have played their high school football in the Dallas Metroplex each of the past two seasons. Bryson is a four-star prospect and top-50 talent inside the state. Blaine is a high three-star wideout with plenty of upside in the Cowboys' high-powered passing attack. The Green Twins selected Oklahoma State after a bevy of visits over the past year-plus, including unofficial visits for junior days and games last fall. The Cowboys edged out the hometown Gophers as well as Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Auburn. Mike Gundy's team entered the day with the nation's No. 62-ranked recruiting class, according to the Rivals team rankings. The addition of the Greens brings the total number of commitments to nine, including four from neighboring Texas. All four of Oklahoma State's Texas-based prospects hail from North Texas. Bryson is the Cowboys' first four-star pick-up and together, the Greens count as the team's two highest-rated commitments. The Cowboys' coaches worked hard to sell the twin wideouts on their strong track record of producing productive receivers. "We visited for the Baylor game," Bryson previously told Rivals. "The coaching staff ... Coach (Kasey) Dunn is really cool. Coach (Mike) Gundy is cool. We talk to him a lot. Coach (Josh) Gonzalez is cool. Plus, they have had two Biletnikoff Award winners so they know how to develop receivers." Coach (Kasey) Dunn (from Oklahoma State) came to watch us practice (in October) and we went to Oklahoma State vs. Baylor last month," Blaine added.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

From Blaine Green: "A lot of things have helped us make this choice ... some of those things include having many mentors and leaders in our lives life to help guide me on this decision. We have also have visited a lot of schools prior to the pandemic of COVID-19 (thanks to my parents). Also, with all this downtime, we have had a lot of time to think about what schools are the best fit for us and where we feel most like home allowing us to find our future school." "Being that we were wide receivers, of course, we have a great relationship with Coach (Kasey) Dunn and (Mike) Gundy and his incredible offensive staff along with the assistant wide receivers coaches (Josh) Gonzales and Lorenzo (Joe), just making it feel like family to us." "I picked Oklahoma State because each time I visited, it felt like home and the coaches made my brother and I feel like family, especially the offensive coaching staff, including Coach Dunn because we get a chance to play for a very successful coach with a great track record at the wide receiver position. Making me feel like Oklahoma State would be the best place for me to showcase my talents and help me be successful not only at the college level but also someday at the NFL level."

RIVALS REACTION