Texas Twin WRs Bryson and Blaine Green are heading to Oklahoma State
THE SITUATION
Oklahoma State's receiving corps just added not one, but a pair of reinforcements from two of the Lone Star State's top playmakers.
Allen (Texas) High School wide receivers Bryson Green and Blaine Green committed to Oklahoma State on Friday. The twins -- both transplants from Minnesota -- have played their high school football in the Dallas Metroplex each of the past two seasons.
Bryson is a four-star prospect and top-50 talent inside the state. Blaine is a high three-star wideout with plenty of upside in the Cowboys' high-powered passing attack.
The Green Twins selected Oklahoma State after a bevy of visits over the past year-plus, including unofficial visits for junior days and games last fall. The Cowboys edged out the hometown Gophers as well as Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, North Carolina and Auburn.
Mike Gundy's team entered the day with the nation's No. 62-ranked recruiting class, according to the Rivals team rankings. The addition of the Greens brings the total number of commitments to nine, including four from neighboring Texas. All four of Oklahoma State's Texas-based prospects hail from North Texas. Bryson is the Cowboys' first four-star pick-up and together, the Greens count as the team's two highest-rated commitments.
The Cowboys' coaches worked hard to sell the twin wideouts on their strong track record of producing productive receivers.
"We visited for the Baylor game," Bryson previously told Rivals. "The coaching staff ... Coach (Kasey) Dunn is really cool. Coach (Mike) Gundy is cool. We talk to him a lot. Coach (Josh) Gonzalez is cool. Plus, they have had two Biletnikoff Award winners so they know how to develop receivers."
Coach (Kasey) Dunn (from Oklahoma State) came to watch us practice (in October) and we went to Oklahoma State vs. Baylor last month," Blaine added.
IN THEIR OWN WORDS
From Blaine Green:
"A lot of things have helped us make this choice ... some of those things include having many mentors and leaders in our lives life to help guide me on this decision. We have also have visited a lot of schools prior to the pandemic of COVID-19 (thanks to my parents). Also, with all this downtime, we have had a lot of time to think about what schools are the best fit for us and where we feel most like home allowing us to find our future school."
"Being that we were wide receivers, of course, we have a great relationship with Coach (Kasey) Dunn and (Mike) Gundy and his incredible offensive staff along with the assistant wide receivers coaches (Josh) Gonzales and Lorenzo (Joe), just making it feel like family to us."
"I picked Oklahoma State because each time I visited, it felt like home and the coaches made my brother and I feel like family, especially the offensive coaching staff, including Coach Dunn because we get a chance to play for a very successful coach with a great track record at the wide receiver position. Making me feel like Oklahoma State would be the best place for me to showcase my talents and help me be successful not only at the college level but also someday at the NFL level."
RIVALS REACTION
Both Bryson and Blaine Green were All-District selections in 2019, with Blaine also earning Honorable Mention on the All-State team. Both twins also play basketball and their older brother, Seth Green, doubles as a quarterback and tight end for P.J. Fleck at Minnesota.
Bryson is the higher-rated prospect of the two. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Bryson clocked a 4.7-second 40 time last spring along with a 4.25-second shuttle and 36.6-inch vertical. After registering 29 catches for 463 yards and 9 touchdowns in his debut season at Allen, Bryson managed 36 grabs for 503 yards and 2 scores before an injury-shortened junior campaign last year. Bryson's senior season is on track to be his best to date.
Bryson is an outside receiver capable of moving across the formation and also seeing snaps inside in the slot. He's a big-bodied wide receiver that presents a large target for his quarterback. He's a smooth, natural route-runner that easily navigates downfield and presents a vertical threat in the high-powered Allen offense. Separation, at times, is an issue, but Bryson possesses the ability to battle for 50-50 balls and has strong-enough hands to make plays on the ball even when he's covered.
Bryson is a proven playmaker outside the numbers in the short and intermediate parts of the field, as well as a vertical threat. He's also physical enough to make catches in between the hashes in the middle of the field and his frame and ability to get off the line in a hurry allows him to do that successfully.
Bryson is quicker than he is fast, and when he's moved across the formation he presents mismatches to opposing defensive coordinators. He's a crafty route-runner that is continuing to make strides. He can break in and out his routes and takes choppy steps and uses head fakes to disguise routes against opposing defensive backs. He can break and cut and seamlessly get open.
More so, Bryson is a physical threat that can make plays in the open field and after the catch. He has modest shake and wiggle in his game to go along with his massive frame and downfield speed. He's a red-zone mismatch thanks to his quick release off the line that also comes into play in short-yardage and goal-line situations. He's a plus-blocker in the run game and more than willing to contribute in this area.
Blaine has a similar build with a verified 4.68-second 40 time, a 4.25-second short shuttle and a 36-inch vertical. After reeling in 16 receptions for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, Blaine broke out with 55 catches for 1,063 yards and 9 touchdowns as Allen's top target in the passing game. He also stepped in as the bonafide No. 1 receiver when Bryson's season came to an end due to injury.
Like Bryson, Blaine -- at times -- struggles to create separation downfield, but certainly possesses the ability to stretch the field vertically and take the top off opposing defenses. Blaine is a big, physical, raw playmaker with the ability to attack different levels of the field and contribute in the short, intermediate and downfield passing game.
Blaine excels as absorbing contact and making difficult catches in the middle of the field. He can make a true possession-like receiver to move the chains or challenge downfield. He also presents mismatches in the slot.
Blaine has excellent hands and attacks the ball in the air. He's not as polished a route-runner but is continuing to grow and develop in that category. He also routinely turns upfield to try and eat up chunks of yardage in space and battles for 50-50 balls well. He has some wiggle to his game to keep defenders off-balance and uses his frame to present challenges in red-zone. He's also improving as a route-runner, breaking in and out of his routes, and using head fakes to throw off defensive backs and generate enough separation to get open.
Please Respect my decision #AGTG @go4air @ogunotres 🎬 pic.twitter.com/U9Pl6xfPrn— Blaine J Green (@blainejgreen) June 10, 2020
Blessed for the opportunity!!!🙏🏽👏🏽 🎬@go4air @ogunotres pic.twitter.com/BGQCCqHGQz— brysonjgreen (@Brysonjgreen) June 10, 2020