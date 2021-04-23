OStateIllustrated - Texas-OSU series opener postponed

STILLWATER – Due to impending inclement weather expected throughout the night, tonight’s series opener between 19th-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 3 Texas at O’Brate Stadium has been postponed.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. Game two is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for Saturday’s first game. Following Saturday’s first game, O’Brate Stadium will be cleared of all fans. Ticketholders for game two of the series (Sat. night game) will be allowed into the stadium once it has been cleared from the opener.

Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

Tomorrow’s first game will be streamed on okstate.com/watch/ while the final two games of the series will air on ESPN+