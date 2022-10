The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced the TV slate for games on October 22nd.

Oklahoma State hosts the Texas Longhorns on that date and the game is now set for a 2:30 kick-off, to be televised on ABC.

That game will mark the fourth 2:30 kick for the Cowboys, starting with Baylor two weekends ago, Texas Tech last Saturday, TCU next Saturday and the Horns on Oct. 22.

The OSU-Texas game is also the Cowboys homecoming date.