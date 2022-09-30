STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State’s football game against Texas Tech on October 8 is officially sold out, marking the second time this week that a Cowboy football game has sold out.

Including the UAPB, Texas Tech and Texas games, Oklahoma State has now sold out three consecutive home games for the first time since the 2017 season.

As of Wednesday, tickets are still available to the Iowa State (November 12) and West Virginia (November 26) matchups and start at just $50. Tickets for both games are available here or by calling or texting the ticket office at 877-255-4678.

Those still looking for tickets to the Texas Tech game and the Homecoming game against Texas can visit StubHub, OSU’s official third-party resale partner.

The Cowboys return to action Saturday, facing Baylor at 2:30 p.m. CT in the first road game of the 2022 season.