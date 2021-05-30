Sting Factor: Avyonne Jones' decommitment from Oklahoma State

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment we assign a score from 1 to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

THE STORYLINE

Avyonne Jones committed to Oklahoma State during his visit to Stillwater for the Cowboys’ spring game. That was in late April. But the Southlake (Texas) Carroll standout has already backed off his pledge and over the weekend came back on the market. It was a short arrangement between the two parties and now Jones will look at his other options with Kansas State, Arkansas, SMU, Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Wisconsin, Colorado and Louisiana Tech making his top 10 before his pledge to the Cowboys. Oklahoma State already has a commitment from three-star cornerback Cameron Epps out of St. Louis (Mo.) Chaminade but more corners are going to be a priority moving forward. Losing Jones does hurt but with the commitment coming and going so quickly, moving on should not be a major problem.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

“Jones was Oklahoma State's most recent commitment, who committed while on an unofficial visit for OSU's spring game on April 24. A commit and decommitment occurring inside a month makes it a head-scratcher for sure. Jones has a long-scheduled official visit with OSU on June 9-11, but that would appear to be very much in doubt at this point. “Corner is a priority position for the Cowboys in the 2022 class, so it does sting some. Cameron Epps - who performed very well in the recent Rivals Camp stop in Indianapolis - still resides on the commit list, and OSU has official visits in June set with Dylahn McKinney and Kyron Chambers.” - Jeff Johnson, OStateIllustrated.com Sting factor: 6

*****

NATIONAL REACTION