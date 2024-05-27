Oklahoma State/Stillwater were named as a regional host on Sunday night. The other regional participants were named on this morning's NCAA Baseball Championship Selection Show on ESPN.

The #11 nationally-seeded Cowboys are joined by (regional) No. 2 seed Nebraska, No. 3 Florida and No. 4 Niagra. The hosts will take on Niagra in the regional's opening round. Dates and times are TBD.

As the No. 11 national seed, OSU and the Stillwater Regional are paired with the Clemson, South Carolina Regional, where host Clemson is the No. 6 national seed. That regional includes two-seed Vanderbilt, three-seed Coastal Carolina and fourth-seeded High Point.

OSU (40-17) is coming off of a Big 12 Conference tournament championship. It is the school's 49th NCAA Regional appearance, 11th in a row under Josh Holliday and third-straight as a regional host.

The Stillwater Regional will span from Friday, May 31 through June 3rd (if necessary). Tickets are available for hold/purchase by OSU season ticket holders currently and will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.