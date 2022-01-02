Sterling declares for the draft

Tre Sterling - a redshirt senior in 2021, who did have an extra "Covid year" available to return as a super-senior in 2022 - declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Saturday evening following Oklahoma State's Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

Sterling emerged as a difference-maker at safety in his redshirt sophomore season in 2019, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. That season, he was OSU's fourth-leading tackler with 70 stops.

Sterling was OSU's No. 2 tackler in 2020 and finished first in the Big 12 and No. 12 in FBS in fumble recoveries.

His 2022 season was marred by injury, with head coach Mike Gundy announcing Sterling was out for the season after playing only two games. The Sunnyvale, Texas native actually returned, starting with limited reps in OSU's win at Texas Tech on Nov. 20.