OStateIllustrated - Spring Game details released

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team is set to host its 2021 Spring Game on Saturday, April 24 at noon inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys will be divided into two teams – the Orange Team and the Black Team – which will play two 20-minute halves with regular football rules and stoppages, including a brief break for halftime.

The Orange Team will be coached by John Wozniak, Charlie Dickey, Jim Knowles, Joe Bob Clements and Tim Duffie and features notable standouts Spencer Sanders, LD Brown, Tay Martin, Brennan Presley, Malcolm Rodriguez, Tyler Lacy and Kolby Harvell-Peel.

The Black Team will be coached by Kasey Dunn, Tim Rattay, Jason McEndoo, Greg Richmond and Dan Hammerschmidt and features standouts Josh Sills, Braydon Johnson, Shane Illingworth, Dezmon Jackson, Tre Sterling, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes.

Every Cowboy will come out together prior to the noon start time to stretch and will then return to the locker room before taking the field with the fanfare of a regular-season Saturday in the fall.





Fan Logistics for the Oklahoma State Spring Football Game

The Oklahoma State spring football game is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 in Boone Pickens Stadium. Some important information for fans to know:

Before entering the stadium

• Campus lots are open to the public unless otherwise posted.

• Tailgating is not permitted on campus.

• Immediately north of the stadium, Hall of Fame Avenue will be blocked off between Washington and Knoblock with fan-friendly activities beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 12 p.m.

• The Hall of Fame Block Party will include youth sports combine with team equipment, food trucks, car show, DJ, pictures with Pete, Bullet and BB.





Stadium entry and seating

• Admission is free and masks are required.

• Stadium gates open at 11 a.m.

• A clear bag policy will be enforced and there will be standard bag checks. Normal stadium policies apply.

• Fans can enter from either the north or south side and are invited to sit anywhere in the main bowl of the stadium. Premium areas such as the suites and club are not available.

• Concession stands and restrooms are open.

• Fans are not permitted on the field after the game.

• Fans can purchase season tickets for the fall at fan assistance areas on the north and south sides of the stadium.





Following the action

• Fans can follow the action live on the @CowboyFB Twitter account.

• The Cowboy Radio Network will broadcast live from the stadium with Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen.

• There will be no live video broadcast of the spring game.





Additional information

• The Hall of Fame block party is scheduled to close at 12 p.m.

• The Cowboy baseball team hosts Texas at 6 p.m. in O’Brate Stadium. To purchase, click HERE.