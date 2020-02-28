Oklahoma State released their spring football schedule Thursday evening. Here's a look at some of the key dates for the Cowboys' 2020 spring session:

Monday, March 9: First workout

Monday, March 30: The Cowboys will practice on Monday of their spring break (a departure from previous years) and then have the rest of the break off.

Wednesday, April 1: Practices resume after an 8-day period of no practice

Saturday, April 18: The spring session will wrap up with what is being called the "Spring Finale". As in recent years, fans can expect a live scrimmage session of some type at a minimum. A full-blown game is not likely, however.

Also of note as shown in the graphic, the Cowboys are offering a "Practice Pass" for sale. When we get more information on what exactly that entails, we'll post an update on the Corral message forum.