The Big 12 Media has spoken in their preseason polls and All-Big 12 selections and Oklahoma State leads the conference with six preseason All-Conference players.

Representing the Cowboys - picked to finish third in the new-look Big 12 by the same votes - are offensive stars Ollie Gordon II and Brennan Presley, along with verteran offensive linemen Joe Michalski and Dalton Cooper.

On the defensive side, linebackers Nick Martin and Collin Oliver were the two Pokes to be named preseason All-Big 12.

The four offensive selections leads the conference, while the defensive pair is tied for the conference lead.

Gordon was also named as the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Presley is a 2X All-Big 12 selection. Michalski finished the 2023 season as the player with the most snaps played among Power Conference teams and Cooper is OSU's most experienced starter, with 49 career starts in FBS games. Martin led the conference in tackles last season and Oliver is shooting for his fourth All-BIg 12 season in a row in 2024.