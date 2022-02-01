Signing Day: What 2 Watch 4

Updating our Look ahead to Signing Day from Sunday evening, here's what Cowboy fans should be keeping an eye on as the late NLI signing day unfolds.

As we noted previously, Wednesday carries a bit more intrigue than the last few late signing days for OSU.

One of the questions in play two days ago was what offensive lineman Davis Dotson was going to do after OSU came in with a relatively late offer. Dotson answered that question on Monday morning, when he committed verbally to OSU. His signature is expected early and will likely be announced officially early on Wednesday morning.

Since our last update, three-star receiver Stephon Johnson narrowed his list to two schools - OSU and SMU. He has set a 9:30 a.m. announcement at DeSoto High School.

Johnson could, of course, sign and send in his NLI earlier than that. Most schools these days hold off on officially announcing signees until after their ceremonies as a courtesy, so it will likely be mid-morning before OSU fans know where Johnson is headed.

One other prospect has come to light since our Sunday update: Snow Junior College defensive end Seleti Fevaleaki.

Fevaleaki is a very unique prospect in that he originally signed out of high school with BYU...in 2017. He then took a Mormon mission, redshirted in 2019 and then played 10 games for the Cougars in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He then transferred to Snow over the summer for the 2021 season. So, he is the same age as fifth-year seniors were last season, but still has three seasons left of eligibility.

The 6-3, 265-pounder recently was named as a first-team NJCAA All-American for the 2021 season. OSU offered back in the December, and Missouri and Nebraska have both offered. Mike Gundy and co. may be in the driver's seat here. In fact, at least one OSU fan site has Fevaleaki listed as a verbal commit to the Cowboys. We haven't been able to verify that ourselves, but it's certainly not a bad sign. Our best guess is Fevaleaki's destination is known fairly early on NLI day.

That's all of the intrigue we're aware of for OSU fans on Wednesday, but another surprise like Fevaleaki certainly can't be out of the question. Be sure to log in to The Corral early and update often for up-to-the-minute news at it unfolds on NLI day.