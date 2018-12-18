Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-18 16:45:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Timeline

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Publisher

“We should be in pretty good shape to sign a full class, other than maybe one or two. If we pick up one within the next four or five days, we’d be close. If not, we might have a couple left just ba...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}