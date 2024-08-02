In addition to fall camp, it's Watch List Season. Numerous Cowboys have been announced as additions to various watch lists over the last couple of days. Here is a quick run-down.

Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) - RB Ollie Gordon

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) - OL Joe Michalski, Dalton Cooper

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) - LB Nick Martin, Collin Oliver

Allstate Wuerffel Trophy (community service) - QB Alan Bowman

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) - WR Brennan Presley

It's likely just the start of watch list nominations for last season's Big 12 runners-up, from which a large majority of players are returning for the 2024 season.