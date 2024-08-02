Several Pokes added to watch lists
In addition to fall camp, it's Watch List Season. Numerous Cowboys have been announced as additions to various watch lists over the last couple of days. Here is a quick run-down.
Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) - RB Ollie Gordon
Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) - OL Joe Michalski, Dalton Cooper
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player) - LB Nick Martin, Collin Oliver
Allstate Wuerffel Trophy (community service) - QB Alan Bowman
Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) - WR Brennan Presley
It's likely just the start of watch list nominations for last season's Big 12 runners-up, from which a large majority of players are returning for the 2024 season.