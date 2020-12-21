OStateIllustrated - Seven Cowboys named to All-Big 12 team

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins were named first team All-Big 12, while a total of seven Cowboys were selected to the all-conference teams, announced Thursday morning by the conference office.

Wallace, who was a second-team selection last season and a first-team pick in 2018, is the fifth wide receiver in OSU history to make all-conference teams in three-straight years, joining James Washington (2015-17), Rashaun Woods (2001-03), Hart Lee Dykes (1986-88) and L.B. Asbury (1934-36). He is the first Cowboy to do so at any position since running back Justice Hill was picked from 2016-18. Wallace was also an honorable mention for 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

A first-time All-Big 12 selection in 2020, Jenkins is the first Cowboy offensive lineman to earn all-conference honors since Zach Crabtree and Brad Lundblade were honored in 2017. He also earned honorable mention honors for 2020 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

In addition to the two first-team selections, five Cowboys were honored on the second team, including running back Chuba Hubbard, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and cornerback Rodarius Williams. It marked the first all-conference honors of Williams’ career and the second-straight for the other four.

Several other Cowboys were named honorable mention, including Calvin Bundage (LB), Logan Carter (FB), Trace Ford (DL), Alex Hale (PK; Special Teams Player of the Year), Dezmon Jackson (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Tyler Lacy (DL), Ogbongbemiga (Defensive Player of the Year), Spencer Sanders (QB), Ry Schneider (OL), Josh Sills (OL), Tre Sterling (DB), Dillon Stoner (WR, KR/PR) and Jelani Woods (TE).

Selections to the teams were made by the league's 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.