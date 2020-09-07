 OStateIllustrated - Season opener pushed back one week
Season opener pushed back one week

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

After just one day of being in the season-opening game week, OSU fans will have to wait one more week.

The season and home-opener against Tulsa has been pushed back one week from September 12th to September 19th. The move is a result of TU missing numerous practices during their fall camp due to Coronavirus outbreaks. The Golden Hurricane had a 9-day pause in practices during fall camp, which began on August 7.

“The safety and health of our student-athletes is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions. Without time to properly prepare physically we would be putting our student-athletes at a greater risk of injury,” said Dr. Derrick Gragg, Tulsa’s vice president & director of athletics. “An open date for both schools presented us with the opportunity to reschedule the game for a week later. I’m appreciative of Mike Holder and Oklahoma State University for their cooperation in coming to this decision.”

The kickoff time and television for the game are now pending.

