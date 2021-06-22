Satenga opens things up
The day after Isaiah Satenga decommitted from Texas A&M, he made public that he had recently visited Oklahoma State.Though the timing of his tweets could have led one to believe he had taken the vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news