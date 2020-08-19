Sanders on Rattay and Covid-19
Redshirt sophomore and returning starter Spencer Sanders had his first media session in quite some time on Tuesday afternoon and delved into several interesting topics.The first is his developing r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news