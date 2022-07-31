Sanders added to Camp POY watch list

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is one of 52 FBS players on the watch list for the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, announced Friday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Sanders, who was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list, Davey O’Brien Award watch list and the preseason All-Big 12 team, is one of nine Big 12 players on the watch list for the Walter Camp honor, which is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

The returning first team All-Big 12 quarterback after leading the conference in total offense and total offense per game in 2021, Sanders has 24 wins as OSU’s starting quarterback and needs eight more to tie Mason Rudolph for the most wins as a starting quarterback in school history.

His 6,911 career passing yards total ranks among the top 10 of all returning Power Five players and ranks as the second-most in school history for any player entering his senior season.

Additionally, he ranks among the top five Cowboys in school history in passing yards per game and completion percentage, finished 2021 as the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP and is one of two players in OSU history with more than 5,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career. He has also progressively improved his total offense average, interception percentage and touchdowns-responsible-for to turnovers-responsible-for ratio in each season of his career.

Sanders’ 32 career starts are 10 more than any other OSU offensive player entering 2022 and are second on the team only to defensive end Tyler Lacy’s 35 starts.

The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November. The award winner, which is voted on by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on the ESPN College Football Awards in December.

The winner will then receive his trophy at the Waler Camp Football Foundation’s 55th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Connecticut in early 2023.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

