Rodriguez, Harvell-Peel named to Bednarik Watch List

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel were named to the watch list for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

The duo makes Oklahoma State one of just 17 teams with two players on the watch list for the award, which is given annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Rodriguez is a senior from Wagoner, Oklahoma whose 58 solo tackles last season led all Power Five linebackers, ranked seventh among all FBS players and ranked first among all Big 12 players. A two-time All-Big 12 selection and 2020 team captain, he has led the team in tackles each of the past two years and ranks first on the defense with 34 career starts.

Harvell-Peel is a two-time All-Big 12 selection who played and started in 10 contests last season. He ranked fourth on the team with 44 total tackles in 2020, and ranked eighth in the Big 12 with two interceptions. The College Station, Texas native has 167 total tackles in career, to go along with 11.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

Semifinalists and finalists for the award will be announced in November, while the winner of the 2021 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards, held on December 9, 2021.

The Cowboys are scheduled to the open the 2021 season on September 4, facing Missouri State at 6 p.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium. Fans can purchase 2021 Cowboy football season tickets by visiting okstate.com/tickets or by calling or texting 877-ALL-4-OSU.