OStateIllustrated - Recruiting is picking up fast for Brooks

“Its been fun, things have really happened fast, but it has been great," he said.

2022 Plano (Tex.) John Paul II defensive back Terrance Brooks is coming off a fantastic sophomore season. Just like many kids emerging from big sophomore seasons things can happen fast; in Brooks story it is no different.

“Conversations with Oklahoma State has been good," said Brooks. "Coach Duffie and I are developing a great relationship so far.”

The 6’0” 185 safety recently picked up an offer from Oklahoma State. The end of July coach Tim Duffie extended an offer.

Going into his junior year, Terrance has plenty of options already, currently holding offers from Colorado, Florida, Houston, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

“The Pandemic has slowed down the visits I may have taken, but not my preparation for the season,” said Brooks.

Like many kids right now, visits are at a standstill. Virtual tours, phone calls and others are the only options they must use interact with the coaches and universities.Like many schools and most currently universities, football seasons across the country are being cancelled or postponed.

“Football practice won’t start until September," Brooks said. "But right now, we lift 3 days a week, and have 1 on 1 drills, and 7 on 7 twice a week. We’re scheduled to start a month late and have an 8-game season plus playoffs.”

Football isn’t new to the Brooks family, Terrance is the son of Chet Brooks, a former Texas A&M defensive back who also had a stint in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, winning two Super bowls in 1988 and 1989.

Last season, Brooks racked up 47 tackles (1 TFL), one sack, three interceptions and nine pass deflections. Brooks played a big part in Pope John Paul II making it to the Division I Texas state championship game. When asked if he has any schools standing out as of now, Brooks replied “It’s way to early. I am still a high school player and that’s my focus right now. I’m currently interested in any program interested in me.”