Realignment Timeline: What's next?

There is breaking news in realignment as of this morning, although it was entirely expected:

Oklahoma and Texas have formally requested membership in the Southeastern Conference.

That's step two of approximately four major steps in the process that will likely have to occur before Oklahoma State or any of the other remaining Big 12 schools can start making moves of their own. We'll break down those steps and what has occurred so far, what's scheduled and what's not happened (yet).

Step one was the two departing schools notifying the Big 12 last Friday, July 23 that they will not be renewing the Grant of Rights (television) in 2025. That step triggers everything else in the process of the two schools joining the SEC. In the short term, at least, it means they can leave, but not until after the 2024-25 athletic year.



Today, the two have formally requested membership in the SEC on July 1, 2025. It is important to note that you do not publicly make a request like this unless you already know the answer. This is step two.

On Friday, the Board of Regents at each of the two schools have both scheduled special meetings for Friday, July 30th. This represents (most likely) step four - approval of changing athletic affiliations from the Big 12 to SEC for each school.

It is very likely that the SEC will respond to the schools' requests for membership with a formal invitation between now and Friday. This is the necessary step three.

For now, the SEC is publicly making their "due diligence" known.