The Oklahoma State football staff has had one opening since Sean Gleeson left to become Rutgers' new offensive coordinator. Gleeson had the same gig at OSU, while also coaching quarterbacks. Today, Mike Gundy filled half of that role, announcing former Louisiana Tech standout and former NFL quarterback Tim Rattay as the newest member of the coaching staff.

In the announcement, Rattay is tabbed as the new QB's coach.

“Tim is a really experienced and sound quarterbacks coach,” Gundy said. “He is the son of a high school coach and brings a unique perspective as a former NFL quarterback himself.”

Rattay is La Tech's career and single-season passing yardage leader. He threw for 4,493 yards in 1998. That mark currently stands as the ninth most in NCAA FBS history.

After finishing his NFL career, Rattay moved into the coaching ranks - first with Las Vegas Locomotives in the United Football League in 2011. He moved into college football as a receivers coach at his Alma Mater in 2013. Rattay coached LaTech's QB"s from 2016-2018. He then took the leap into the NFL, coaching the Washington Redskins quarterbacks in 2019. Rattay says he is excited about the opportunity to join the OSU staff.

“I’m excited about the opportunity with a very talented young quarterback returning and being around Coach Gundy,” Rattay said. “Watching Oklahoma State from afar, I’ve always been impressed with how they play with tempo, how they play offensively and how they compete every game. With how respected Coach Gundy and his whole staff are in the college community, that was a huge plus. I’m excited to get in there and start working.”

Friday's news still leaves an opening on the Cowboy staff. While all of the allotted slots for on-field coaches are now filled, the staff still lacks an offensive coordinator. That could well be recently-retained receivers coach Kasey Dunn. Or there still could be an outside hire for the OC spot (Todd Monken?). The latter would require one additional staff change in order to free up a spot on the on-field staff.

Stay tuned!

