OStateIllustrated - Ranking the Contenders: Cam'Ron Valdez

Cam'Ron Valdez is one of the top playmakers in the Lone Star State and has been a home-run threat the past two seasons. In that span, the Rivals250 all-purpose back has amassed more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns. Michigan was the first to offer Valdez, but since then regional schools such as Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Arkansas have entered the fray. Nebraska is another Big Ten team looking for an injection of speed in its offense. Valdez was a prospect hindered by the ongoing NCAA dead period in a big way and he intended to have a decision in place at the conclusion of the summer. However, it should make for a very busy fall. CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2022: Top 100 MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker



1. TEXAS TECH

Valdez has been sitting comfortably at the top of the Red Raiders' big board for the 2021 class for some time. He has been to Lubbock on multiple occasions and has forged strong relationships with assistant coach DeAndre Smith as well as head coach Matt Wells. Texas Tech has been giving priority treatment to the Central Texas playmaker for several months. If not for the dead period, an official visit would have taken place in June. However, the Red Raiders will look to close with the four-star back during the fall.

2. OKLAHOMA STATE

Valdez had scheduled his first official visit to Oklahoma State for April, but that visit, of course, was nixed because of the dead period. Valdez did make it to Stillwater in January to get his first taste of Cowboys Country. Mike Gundy and his staff have a history of landing dynamic big-play threats to plug into the Cowboys' high-octane offense, and Valdez fits the bill perfectly. Running backs coach John Wozniak has been working hard to gain favor with Valdez for months, and Oklahoma State has a real shot here.

3. NEBRASKA



Nebraska has been close to making serious in-roads in the state of Texas under Scott Frost and the Huskers were heavily involved in some speedy athletes' recruitments in 2020. That trend has continued into the 2021 cycle, with the Huskers hoping for better luck. Nebraska seems poised to go on a run in Texas this summer with big targets like CJ Guidry and Latrell Neville both set to announce their decisions in July. Valdez was offered by the Huskers in February and the staff has capitalized on virtual visits and recruiting during this dead period. Consider Nebraska a likely official visit destination down the road.

4. ARKANSAS

The Razorbacks offered Valdez toward the end of February and have been actively recruiting the dynamic all-purpose back virtually for the bulk of the spring. Sam Pittman's coaching staff has made major in-roads at high schools all across the Lone Star State, which opened a line of communication between Arkansas and Valdez. The Razorbacks have landed a few commitments at the running back position in recent weeks, but Valdez's position versatility is noteworthy as he could fit as an "athlete" in their 2021 class.

5. MICHIGAN