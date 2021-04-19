Rangel locked in
OState Illustrated caught up with 2022 Oklahoma State verbal commit Garret Rangel at the Elite 11 camp on Sunday in Dallas, where the Texan competed with and against some of the top quarterbacks in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news