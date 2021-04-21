Presley pulls the trigger
One of the highest-priority - albeit not top-rated- recruits for Oklahoma State in the 2022 class has pulled the trigger.Bixby RB/ATH Braylin Presley made the call last Tuesday morning. The first h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news