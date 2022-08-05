Positional Preview: Running backs
Oklahoma State football is tasked this fall with replacing a difference-making running back. Much like the cornerback position, while the primary starter is gone and is a big loss, there is some ex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news