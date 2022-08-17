Position Preview: Cowboy Backs
The Cowboy Back position has been an enigma to fans since its creation. While there is not much production (in terms of receiving, at least) lost from 2021, the position as a whole hasn't been very...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news