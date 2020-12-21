 OStateIllustrated - Portal: One out, one in
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 22:14:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Portal: One out, one in

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated
Publisher

Monday proved to be fairly busy for Oklahoma State football in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with one current Cowboy entering the portal while another player who was in it committed to OSU.

Outgoing is Cowboy Back Jelani Woods. A converted quarterback, Woods started to emerge in 2020. This season, Woods was OSU's fifth-leading receiver with 8 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers were tops among Cowboy Backs.

Incoming is Miami (OH) University center Danny Godlevske. A four-year starter for the Redhawks, the sixth-year senior-to-be brings a whopping 40 starts of experience to the table for OSU. That tally includes just three in 2020, which is all the games Miami played this season. A four-time nominee to the Rimington Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation's top center, Godlevske is a two-time All-MAC third team honoree.

MORE GOOD NEWS FOR THE OL - Multiple reports indicate that guard Josh Sills - a grad transfer in from West Virginia for the 2020 season - will take advantage of the "free" year of eligibility and remain at OSU for next season. That's another sixth-year senior for Charlie Dickey's unit. Not to mention that Sills was arguably the best OL OSU had this season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}