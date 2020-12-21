OStateIllustrated - Portal: One out, one in

Portal: One out, one in
Monday proved to be fairly busy for Oklahoma State football in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with one current Cowboy entering the portal while another player who was in it committed to OSU.
Outgoing is Cowboy Back Jelani Woods. A converted quarterback, Woods started to emerge in 2020. This season, Woods was OSU's fifth-leading receiver with 8 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers were tops among Cowboy Backs.
2017 3-star Jelani Woods, who was moved to WR, has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 31 rec for 361 yards and 4 TD with #GoPokes @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @OKStateRivalshttps://t.co/bsBYeLv2rh— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 21, 2020
Incoming is Miami (OH) University center Danny Godlevske. A four-year starter for the Redhawks, the sixth-year senior-to-be brings a whopping 40 starts of experience to the table for OSU. That tally includes just three in 2020, which is all the games Miami played this season. A four-time nominee to the Rimington Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation's top center, Godlevske is a two-time All-MAC third team honoree.
Everything happens for a reason! After conversations with my family and those close too me, I have decided to grad transfer for my last year of eligibility to Oklahoma State University!! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/sRY5NX2voe— Danny Godlevske (@Danny_G11) December 21, 2020
MORE GOOD NEWS FOR THE OL - Multiple reports indicate that guard Josh Sills - a grad transfer in from West Virginia for the 2020 season - will take advantage of the "free" year of eligibility and remain at OSU for next season. That's another sixth-year senior for Charlie Dickey's unit. Not to mention that Sills was arguably the best OL OSU had this season.