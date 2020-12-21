OStateIllustrated - Portal: One out, one in

Monday proved to be fairly busy for Oklahoma State football in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with one current Cowboy entering the portal while another player who was in it committed to OSU.

Outgoing is Cowboy Back Jelani Woods. A converted quarterback, Woods started to emerge in 2020. This season, Woods was OSU's fifth-leading receiver with 8 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown. Those numbers were tops among Cowboy Backs.