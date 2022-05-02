Pokes sweep Horns in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.

Griffin Doersching and Roc Riggio combined to drive in seven runs in the decisive inning, and Roman Phansalkar recorded the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to improve to 4-2. Nolan McLean picked up the save, his second of the series and fourth of the season.

Early on, the game was all Texas (31-16, 9-9).

The Horns plated a run in the first inning when Douglas Hodo III doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a balk. In the second, OSU starter Victor Mederos took the mound to warm up but left following an apparent injury. Trevor Martin came out of the bullpen, and the Longhorns greeted him with three consecutive home runs en route to a four-run inning and a 5-0 lead.

The Longhorns added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to extend their advantage to 7-0.

But in the seventh, OSU shifted all the momentum in its favor. David Mendham led off the inning with a single before a hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases with no outs. Up next, pinch hitter Caeden Trenkle drew an RBI walk to bring home the first run for the visitors.

Following a foul out, Riggio stepped to the plate and ripped a bases-clearing double off the top of the wall in right-center field to make the score 7-4.

After Riggio’s hit, another hit by pitch and walk once again loaded the bases, this time for Doersching.

And OSU’s DH delivered, mashing a grand slam to left field to give the Pokes their first lead at 8-7.

They weren’t done as back-to-back walks put two more Cowboys on the bases. Two batters later, pinch hitter Brett Brown brought home OSU’s ninth run with a single and the 10th run of the frame came home on an error.

Up 10-7, OSU saw the Horns score just once more on an eighth inning homer before McLean took the mound in the ninth and retired three-straight batters to secure the win.

OSU returns to action Friday when they open a series against Southeast Missouri State at O’Brate Stadium.