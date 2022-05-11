Pokes streak snapped at 7

DALLAS – Oklahoma State saw its winning streak snapped at seven Tuesday night as Dallas Baptist defeated the No. 3 Cowboys, 8-7, at Horner Ballpark.

A two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning brought home the winning run as OSU fell to 34-14 on the season; DBU has now won six in a row to improve to 31-17.

The Pokes tallied 13 hits on the night, with Zach Ehrhard going 3-for-5 at the plate, and Jake Thompson, Marcus Brown and Aidan Meola each collecting two hits.

OSU used six pitchers on the night, with Nolan McLean taking the loss to fall to 1-1.

The Cowboys took an early lead, loading the bases with no outs in the first on two walks and a bunt single. They would then get on the board on a sacrifice fly by Griffin Doersching.

But OSU was not on top for long as DBU struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of an error and getting a two-run double from Cole Moore to go up, 2-1.

Up next, it would be the visitors drawing even as Roc Riggio doubled off the base of the wall in right field to bring home Brown, who led off the second inning with a single, to make the score 2-2.

Each team smacked a leadoff homer in each of its next two at bats, with Nate Rombach’s shot giving DBU a 3-2 lead in the second before Thompson’s 11th blast of the season tied the score in the third.

The Pokes regained the lead in the fifth, rallying for a pair of runs with two outs. Brown got things started with a single, and Meola followed by smoking an RBI double off the top of the wall in center field. Up next, Ian Daugherty delivered an RBI single to center as OSU took a 5-3 advantage.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the sixth as DBU used a pair of home runs to go back on top. Luke Heefner led off the inning with a long ball, and a two-out, two-run shot by Jace Grady gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead.

OSU erased that deficit in the seventh when David Mendham smacked a homer, his eighth of the season, over the wall in right-center field to make the score 6-6.

In the eighth, Doersching’s second RBI of the game gave OSU another lead as he ripped a double to left field with two outs to put the Pokes on top, 7-6.

After retiring the first batter in the ninth, McLean walked Ryan Wrobleski before a flyout brought Blayne Jones to the plate. Jones homered to left field on the first pitch he saw to give the Patriots the win.

The Big 12 leading Cowboys return to conference action Friday night when they open a series against Texas Tech at O’Brate Stadium.