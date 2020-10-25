OStateIllustrated - Pokes steady at No. 6 in Coaches & AP polls, but add points

The Coaches Poll for October 25th was released early Sunday afternoon and Oklahoma State holds steady in the No. 6 spot after defeating Iowa State on Saturday. The lack of movement comes as no surprise given the fact that there were no losses in the top six this weekend.

There was movement in the top five, however. By virtue of finally playing a football game, Ohio State jumped Notre Dame and Georgia to move to No. 3 after beating Nebraska 52-17.

Oklahoma State did gain ground on the No. 5 spot, which is now Georgia. Georgia has 1,293 points versus OSU's 1,209. Last week, then No. 4 Georgia had 1,295 to OSU's 1,149 in the sixth spot. That gives the Cowboys a net gain of 52 points on the team that is now directly in front of them.



This article will be updated when the AP Poll is released later Sunday afternoon. It is expected OSU will also remain at No. 6 in that poll.

UPDATE: The AP Poll is out, and as expected OSU remains at No. 6 in that poll as well. The basics of what was written above about the Coaches Poll holds true with the AP; Ohio State jumped Notre Dame and Georgia and Oklahoma State gained ground in points on now No. 5 Georgia. The Cowboys gained 64 points while the Bulldogs lost 8.



















