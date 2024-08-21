PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KTU1EUDFaVkNUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpNTURQMVpWQ1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Pokes set to wear QR codes for NIL

OSU Media Relations
Release

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy announced that the Cowboys will wear QR codes on their helmets this season that link to the general team fund for every student-athlete on the roster.


It is believed to mark the first time that a college football team will wear QR codes in regular season games to promote players’ earning potential.


“This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game,” Gundy said. “It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I’m thrilled about this opportunity for our players.”


The QR codes will be applied to the back of each helmet via 1.5 square inch decals that feature each player’s name and number in the design. Although the QR codes aren’t expected to be visible from the stands on game day, close shots during broadcasts, as well as postgame photos posted to social media are expected to raise the team’s NIL value throughout the year.


In addition to the QR codes on the back of every helmet, they will also be on each player’s bag tag for use during “The Walk” on game days and for travel during the season. A QR code will also be placed on coasters in the premium areas of Boone Pickens Stadium, on signage throughout the stadium and on the OSU football equipment truck.


A link to the fund will be available throughout the season on the official social media channels for Oklahoma State football, including @CowboyFB on X, @Cowboy_FB on Instagram and @okstatefootball on Facebook.


The QR code initiative is part of the “Saddle Up Campaign” organized by Pokes With A Purpose.


Oklahoma State opens the 2024 season against defending FCS national champion South Dakota State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, August 31, at 1 p.m., and every home game has sold out this season. Fans still looking for tickets are encouraged to purchase through SeatGeek, the official ticket resale partner of OSU athletics.


