The Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday and Oklahoma State checked in at No. 17.

The Cowboys are the second-highest ranked Big 12 squad, behind No. 12 Utah. Kansas State (18), Arizona (21) and Kansas (22) are also in the ranking. Iowa State, West Virginia and Colorado received votes.

OSU will take on Utah (Sept. 21) and K-State (Sept. 28) in back-to-back weeks among the ranked Big 12 teams. The Utah game is in Stillwater, while OSU will travel to Manhattan.

August 31, season-opener opponent South Dakota State is ranked No 1. in FCS in the FCS Coaches poll.