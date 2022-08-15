Pokes No. 12 in AP

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State football team was voted No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, it was announced Monday.

It marks the highest preseason AP ranking for the Cowboys since they were ranked No. 10 to open the 2017 season.

Oklahoma State has now been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 four of the past seven and seven of the past 12 years. OSU has received votes in the preseason AP poll in 14 consecutive years, extending a school-record streak.

Baylor and Oklahoma also represented the Big 12 with an appearance in the poll, while Texas and Kansas State received votes as well.

Earlier this month the Cowboys were also included in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, starting the year at No. 11.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to open the 2022 season September 1 when it faces Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

