Pokes move to 11 in both polls

On the heels of Saturday night's 55-3 shellacking of Kansas, Oklahoma State is back on the move in both the AP and Coaches poll.

The Cowboys are again on the cusp of the top 10, landing at No. 11 in both polls.

OSU is ranked sixth among one-loss teams, behind Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame and Michigan. They]are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team behind 9-0 Oklahoma.

Baylor, who OSU handed their one loss, checks in at No. 14 to round out the Big 12's ranked teams this week.