{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 14:06:59 -0500') }} football

Pokes land big in-state commitment

Jeff Johnson
Collin Oliver set his announcement date five days and most analysts had him staying in-state and committing to Oklahoma State. It turns out that was an accurate prediction.

