Pokes land at No. 7 in both poills

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team rose two spots to No. 7 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll, which were released on Sunday.

The Cowboys head into the final week of the regular season after clinching a berth in the Big 12 Championship game with their 23-0 shutout victory of Texas Tech on Saturday. At 10-1, the Pokes reached 10 wins for the 10th time in school history and seventh time under Mike Gundy.

Oklahoma State is the highest of three members of the Big 12 ranked in the polls, as Oklahoma sits at No. 10/9, while Baylor is No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the coaches poll.

A primetime Bedlam matchup with the Sooners awaits OSU on Saturday as the game has major conference championship implications for who the Pokes will face in Arlington on December 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.