OStateIllustrated - Pokes drop to No. 12 in Coaches Poll

In the just-released Amway Coaches Poll, Oklahoma State dropped six spots following Saturday's overtime loss to Texas to No. 12.

The Cowboys remain the Big 12's top-ranked team. Iowa State moved up five spots and is No. 17 and Oklahoma made an identical 5-spot jump to enter the top 20 at No. 19.

OSU is fifth among one-loss teams in the poll.

In the AP poll, the Cowboys dropped to No. 14. ISU and OU hold the same spots as they have in the Coaches Poll. Despite being two spots lower in the AP, OSU is also fifth among one-loss teams there as well.