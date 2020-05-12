Pokes add 2021 CB
Oklahoma State's 2021 class grew to four on Tuesday afternoon when Red Oak, Texas ATH Raymond Gay announced his commitment on Twitter.
Bag Talk 🎒🍊 #gopokes #7island @CoachTimDuffie @CoachGundy @JoeReynoldsOSU @CoachKMcFarland @rohawksfootball pic.twitter.com/OOQ9ct0RkS— 🩸𝓡𝓪𝔂〽️𝓸𝓷𝓭 𝓖𝓪𝔂🩸 (@RaymondGayJr7) May 12, 2020
Gay currently has offers from UTSA, Rice and New Mexico, but more are sure to come. As you can see from his highlight video below, Gay plays wide receiver for Red Oak and displays some true breakaway speed. It is that speed that caused the Cowboys to pursue him as a cornerback prospect.
Gay is OSU's 4tth commitment for the 2021 class, and the second in two weeks - joining Frisco, TX running back Jaden Nixon as recent verbals.