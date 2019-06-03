After his official visit over the weekend, offensive lineman Cade Bennett made his call.

With his commitment, Bennett became OSU's ninth commitment for the 2020 class. He's also the third offensive lineman in the class.

We have begun an interview with the Scottsdale (AZ) Notre Dame Prep product and hope to have that write-up later today (Monday). In the meantime, think offensive line coach Charlie Dickey is fired up about the news?