OStateIllustrated - OSU-Vandy series opener postponed

STILLWATER – Due to the strong potential for severe weather, the series opener between ninth-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 2 Vanderbilt at O’Brate Stadium has been postponed.

The two teams will now play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the first game scheduled for a 1 p.m. start. Game two is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be used for Saturday’s first game. Following Saturday’s first game, O’Brate Stadium will be cleared of all fans. Ticketholders for game two of the series (Sat. night game) will be allowed into the stadium once it has been cleared from the opener.

Sunday’s series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

All three games in the series are scheduled to air on ESPN+