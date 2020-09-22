OStateIllustrated - OSU updates COVID-19 numbers

Oklahoma State athletics released COVID-19 numbers through Sept. 18th on Monday.

This week it is almost all good news. Total active cases are down to five, from 11 last week. Women's soccer saw a moderate increase last week to four, but is back down to just one active case.

Football went from zero active cases last week to one this week.

Cross country has zero active cases, while all other (out-of-season) sports have a total of three active cases. The latter number has decreased from 11 two weeks ago, to seven last week and now three.