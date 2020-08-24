OStateIllustrated - OSU updates Covid-19 athletic testing numbers

Oklahoma State athletics released Covid-19 testing results (as of August 20) on Monday, and across the board the news is good.



There are two current cases of Covid-19 among football, women's soccer and cross country. Among all other sports, there is one case.

Football has both the largest population and frequency of testing and has both of the current cases. However, one of those two active cases was a walk-on who tested positive prior to arriving on campus.

Covid-19 testing for OSU athletics began on June 1. There have been a total of 77 positive tests in the time span of June 1-August 20.