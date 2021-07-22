OSU to honor 21 in '21
Cowboy football announced plans to honor former Cowboy running back Barry Sanders during the 2021 season on Thursday. Sanders name will be added to the Ring of Honor inside Boone Pickens Stadium.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news