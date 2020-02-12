The 2021 Rivals250 is out and Oklahoma State has their sights set on a number of targets.

Today we'll take a look at those. We took the list and sorted for those prospects with current OSU offers and then - for purposes of this discussion - discarded those who have already verbally committed elsewhere or have already eliminated the Cowboys from contention. Here are the 22 prospects with OSU on their list and still have their recruitment open.

7. Camar Wheaton RB, Garland, TX

21. Quaydarius Davis WR, Dallas, TX

33. Jakailin Johnson CB, St. Louis, MO

44. Tunmise Adeleye SDE, Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy)

59. Donovon Edwards RB, West Bloomfield, MI

60. Thomas Fidone TE, Council Bluffs, IA

67. LJ Johnson RB, Cypress, TX

70. Jaylin Davies CB, Santa Ana, CA

77. Savion Byrd OL, Duncanville, TX

87. Garrett Nussmeier QB, Flower Mound, TX

112. JD Coffey S, Kennedale, TX

116. Jaeden Roberts OL, Houston, TX

128. JoJo Earle WR, Aledo, TX

132. Shemar Turner DE, DeSoto, TX

142. Kendrick Blackshire ILB, Duncanville, TX

144. Terrance Ferguson TE, Littleton, CO

204. Latrell Neville WR, Houston, TX

206. Rueben Fatheree OL, Richmond, TX

208. Ishmael Ibraheem CB, Dallas, TX

209. Cam'Ron Valdez APB, Rockdale, TX

216. Landon Jackson WDE, Texarkana, TX

243. Jonah Miller OL, Scottsdale, AZ

The positional breakdown looks like this: 1 QB, 4 RB+APB, 3 WR, 2 TE, 4 OL, 3 DE, 1 LB, 3 CB and 1 S.

Geographically, much of the list is in OSU's traditional recruiting grounds with Texas heading up the list with 15 prospects. Other states represented with one each include Missouri, Florida, Michigan, Iowa, California, Colorado and Arizona.

You may be wondering why there aren't any OSU offers there from the state of Oklahoma? The answer is simple. For now, there are no in-state prospects ranked in the Rivals250.

There is an overview of OSU's current situation within the Rivals250. Up next, we'll take a closer look at which prospects the Cowboys appear to have a strong chance with, and which are likely "flyer" offers to top talent across the nation.