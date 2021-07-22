OSU releases statement on OU, UT/SEC rumors

Oklahoma State has released a statement on the rumors swirling that Oklahoma and Texas are looking at bolting the Big 12 for the SEC. It was attributed to the university as a whole, without an individual's name attached to it. It reads:

"“We have heard unconfirmed reports that OU and UT approached Southeastern Conference officials about joining the SEC. We are gathering information and will monitor closely. If true, we would be gravely disappointed. While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally.”

Wednesday's "news" - as it were - sent ripples throughout college athletics. The non-denial denials from the two schools and the SEC spoke volumes. Keep an eye right here on OSI, as we'll have a breakdown soon of OSU's possibilities if the two bolting for the SEC comes to fruition. The Corral message board is currently full of information and discussion on this topic.