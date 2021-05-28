OSU releases football game times

Oklahoma State Athletics released the kickoff times for Cowboy football's three non-conference games this fall on Thursday.

The September 4 season- and home-opener with Missouri State has been slated for a 6 p.m. central kick. The game will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Following the opener, OSU jumps back in to FBS competition, starting with hosting in-state foe Tulsa on Sept. 11. That contest is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and will be televised nationally on FS1.

Then on Sept. 18, the Cowboys will wrap-up their non-conference portion of the schedule with a road trip to Boise State. It is only the second time the two schools have played, with OSU taking a win in Stillwater in 2018. The return trip to Idaho has been assigned a prime time slot on FS1, with a 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. MT kickoff.

As always, the Big 12 Conference portion of the schedule will be updated on a weekly basis throughout the season.

Oklahoma State’s 2021 Nonconference Schedule

Date Opponent Kickoff Time TV Coverage

Sept. 4 Missouri State 6 p.m. CT Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sept. 11 Tulsa 11 a.m. CT FS1

Sept. 18 at Boise State 8 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. MT FS1