OSU offers SEC transfer DL in the portal
Recruiting wrapped up for Oklahoma State on Wednesday with three prospects signing. While the '22 class may be done, there is still work to be done in the transfer portal.New defensive coordinator ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news